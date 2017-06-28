Strong storms, tornado threat heading into the holiday weekend

We’re tracking a fairly active weather pattern over the next couple of days. Showers and storms re-enter the forecast, as wave after wave of energy pushes through Northeast Kansas. Most spots woke up to scattered showers and storms this morning, but it’s the round that’s expected this afternoon that has of chance of packing quite a punch. We’re tracking the potential for severe weather into the evening hours. The latest timing looks to be after 5pm. This ‘second round’ of storms is NOT a slam dunk, though. In fact, recent computer models are really down-playing the chances for strong storms tonight. IF the storms pop, the main threats will be heavy rain, large hail and high winds. Regardless of what the fresh computer models are showing – we’ll continue taking this forecast on an hour-by-hour basis so you can plan your evening.

All week, our eyes have been watching tomorrow’s forecast. And unlike today, computer models are actually INCREASING the likelihood of nasty storms tomorrow evening. And it’s looking LATE. We’re talkin’ after 8pm…late. As the storm outlooks stand right now, the northern half of our area is already under an ‘ENHANCED RISK’ for severe weather. This is a bulls-eye of sorts – meaning, the greatest threat for large hail, high winds and even tornadoes will be along/north of I-70. Now, there is still some wiggle room – as is always the case with thunderstorms popping up right on top of us. However, the chance for severe storms is rather high tomorrow – the only question is: how bad will they be? It’s hard to ‘expect’ tornadoes, but that’s what we’ll be focused on tomorrow as all of the key ingredients are in place. Stay tuned.

Despite the storm chances today and tomorrow – temperatures actually WARM all across Northeast Kansas. The humidity levels have risen too. We’re looking at highs in the middle/upper 80s today and again tomorrow. In other words, right where they should be for this time of the year – but also much warmer than last weekend and earlier this week. Believe it or not, our average high temperature is still climbing this time of the year. It now sits at 88° heading into ‘Fourth of July’ Weekend. Expect highs in the 80s – each and every day of the next week or so and lows will be oscillating between the 60s and 70s throughout this stretch. And speaking of July 4th, we might be dodging a couple raindrops heading into the holiday itself. Once we get through the storm chances today and tomorrow – it’s smooth sailing into the holiday weekend. Friday and Saturday will each feature lots of sunshine and those temps in the 80s. But, by Sunday and Monday we’re already watching out for out next weather-maker – bringing more chances for showers and storms to our area. There’s still a lot of time between now and then, so we’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast in the coming days!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert