Topeka house involved in “padlock” case sold

Related Coverage City attorney files civil case in district court regarding south Topeka residence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A south Topeka house involved in more than 80 incidents with police and multiple arrests has been sold according to a resident that lives there.

Jeffery Patton, whose parent’s own the home, confirmed the update with KSNT News Wednesday afternoon.

The Topeka City Attorney filed a civil case against the owner of the house at 2415 SW Beverly Court last week.

The nuisance abatement case, commonly referred to as a “padlock” case, is authorized under Kansas statues when real or personal property is being used to carry on certain types of unlawful activities.

The city said the house was being used for unlawful purposes.

It is not known how the selling of the house will affect the case with the city.