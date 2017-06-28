TPD taking Citizen’s Academy applications

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department will accept applications for its 41st Citizens’ Police Academy.

This is the 21st year the department has offered this popular program. Classes are held Wednesday evenings from 6-9pm beginning August 2nd. There are two optional sessions: for a tour of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections and a FUN DAY to allow participants to experience the firearms range and demonstrations from the K-9 Unit, as well as participating in a simulated Shoot/Don’t Shoot scenario training. Upon completion of the course participants will graduate with a certificate of attendance.

Citizens attending will be exposed to the problems and challenges faced by law enforcement and learn how their police department meets those challenges. Participants will learn about various aspects of the Police Department including field operations, investigative divisions, crisis negotiations, bomb disposal, crime scene investigation, crime prevention, school programs and much more.

If you or anyone you know, who is over 18 years of age is interested in attending, contact Liz Toyne at (785)368-9237. There is limited space available and seats fill quickly, so turn your applications in soon!

Applications can be picked up at the Topeka Police Department or downloaded from the City of Topeka web site at https://www.topeka.org/tpd/Pages/Citizen’s-Academy.aspx and mailed to:

Topeka Police Department Attn: Liz Toyne

Citizens’ Academy

320 S. Kansas Ave, Ste 100

Topeka, Kansas 66603