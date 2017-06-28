Watching the potential for strong to severe storms into Thursday

We’re tracking a fairly active weather pattern over the next couple of days. We’re tracking the potential for some storms, especially near the Kansas/Nebraska state line into the evening through overnight hours. The latest timing looks to be after 5pm. If storms do pop, the main threats will be heavy rain, large hail and high winds. Overall, it should be mostly cloudy tonight with overnight lows into the lower 70s. It will still be breezy with those south winds still at about 10 to 20 mph,gusts up to 30.

All week, we have been watching tomorrow’s forecast closely. As the Storm Prediction Center’s outlook stands right now, our northern and central counties are under an Enhanced Risk for severe weather for late Thursday afternoon into the overnight hours. The greatest threats will be for large hail, high winds and heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding. But an isolated tornado, especially along/north of I-70 can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures will continue to warm up to near 90 degrees on Thursday as the humidity and muggy air makes a return. Expect highs to remain in the 80s heading into the long holiday weekend. Friday and Saturday will each feature lots of sunshine. We might be also be dealing with some rain and storm chances, especially heading into Sunday and Monday. The Fourth of July though is looking pretty good.

We’ll continue to watch over things heading into tomorrow and the holiday weekend! Stay tuned!

– KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller