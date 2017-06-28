Woman arrested following early morning chase in SW Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka woman was arrested following a chase early Wednesday morning in southwest Topeka.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy witnessed a white 2002 Buick Century being driven on the wrong side of the road in the 2800 block of SW Bingham Road, just north of Indian Hills Elementary School.

The driver left the area at a high rate of speed and was arrested a short time later. She was identified as Candi S. Croney, 28, of Topeka.

Several items of suspected stolen mail were found in the vehicle along with other stolen items.

Croney was booked into the Shawnee County jail on charges of interference with a law enforcement officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of stolen property, habitual violation driving with revoked license and misdemeanor theft.

The sheriff’s office tells KSNT News this incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jim Mummey at 785-251-2200.