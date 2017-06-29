Adopt-A-Pet: June 29, 2017

Happy Thursday! It’s time for our latest edition of Adopt-A-Pet. We’re kicking things off this morning with a very special pooch. Let’s meet Miller! You may notice that poor Miller is missing an eye. This six-year-old terrier mix was brought into Helping Hands (HHHS) as a stray and the veterinarian noticed some serious problems with his left eye. They’ve since removed that eye but it’s certainly not slowly him down one bit.

Abby Allen, an adoption counselor with HHHS adds, “Miller is a great little dog. He’s a happy-go-lucky boy, even though he has one eye, that doesn’t stop him. He just needs an active family, but other than that, he’s going to be a great family pet.”

Even without his eye, he smiles a lot and just loves to sniff around, exploring new places. Miller loves life…and would love to spend the rest of his, with a great new family.

Next up is the adorable chocolate lab mix…Roman. He’s a three month old puppy…and is chock-full of energy. This rambunctious pup just wants to play, play, play…and bounce around with you. He’ll do best with a patient family…that wouldn’t mind teaching him some basic commands and training him because he is still so young. Roman is obviously very active and he’s just eagerly waiting for his new fur-ever home.

Check out these four – yes count them – FOUR adorable kittens. These little ones love to relax…but also love playing with some toys too. They may not have their squeaky meows down just yet…but they’re still ready for a new home!

Remember, any cat or kitten is only $25 to adopt at the HHHS in Topeka, through Friday. And if you were interested in Miller or Roman, all dog adoptions are $50 off. That special runs through July 2nd (this Sunday).

All of the animals we featured on this morning’s segment are available right now at the HHHS. I need your help and together we can clear the animal shelters across Northeast Kansas – one cute pet at a time!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert