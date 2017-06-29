Eight lakes under health warning due to blue-green algae

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A breakout of blue-green algae has prompted the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism to issue a public health warning for eight lakes. Watches have been issued for two others.

If a lake is under a public health warning for blue-green algae, activities such as boating and fishing are usually considered safe. However, direct contact with water like wading, swimming or skiing, are discouraged. The lakes currently under a watch or warning are:

Warning: Keith Sebelius Reservoir, Norton County

Warning: Kirwin Lake, Phillips County

Warning: Marion County Lake, Marion County

Warning: Marion Reservoir, Marion County

Warning: Milford Reservoir, Zone C, Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties

Warning: Sam's Pond, Syracuse, Hamilton County

Warning: Webster Lake, Rooks County

Warning: Wolf Pond, Barton County

Watch: Milford Reservoir, Zones A and B, Geary, Dickinson and Clay counties

Watch: Overbrook City Lake, Osage County

The KDHE said just because a lake is under a watch or warning does not mean it is closed. Marinas, lakeside businesses and park camping facilities are open for business. Fishing is allowed, but washing the fish you catch, before processing, is strongly encouraged.