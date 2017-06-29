Funeral services set for Justice Mitchell

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Funeral services have been set for a Topeka man who was killed in a shooting in west Topeka.

According to Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, funeral services for Justice Terrell Mitchell, 18, of Topeka, will be Wednesday, July 5, at 11 a.m. at Love Fellowship Church located at 2636 SE Minnesota Avenue in Topeka. Visitation will be two hours before the service, from 9 to 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery.

Justice was born in Topeka. He graduated from Shawnee Heights High School in spring of 2017. His family says he was a gifted athlete excelling in football and track. He was to attend Washburn University this fall where he hoped to play football and had aspirations of being an oral surgeon.

Early Monday morning, Topeka police responded to the area of 10th and SW Billard Ave. there they found Justice with life-threatening injuries after being shot. He was transported to a local hospital where he later died.

Mayo Mitchell, Justice’s father, said he was a great son and will be truly missed. He said he is working with the Topeka Police Department to find out who killed his son.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Riggin (785) 368-9503, or Crime Stoppers (785) 234-0007.