Jenkins responds to Trump’s Tweet ridiculing female TV host’s look

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas representative has responded after President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host Thursday morning.

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, the president went after Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, who have criticized Trump on their MSNBC show “Morning Joe.”

“I heard poorly rated @Morning Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came … to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

Kansas Congresswoman Lynn Jenkins (R-Kan.) responded to the president’s tweet saying “This is not okay. As a female in politics. I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women.”

This is not okay. As a female in politics I am often criticized for my looks. We should be working to empower women. https://t.co/sV6WDE0EUD — Lynn Jenkins (@RepLynnJenkins) June 29, 2017

Jenkins has supported Trump on multiple issues including his decision to take action in Syria back in April when the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria in retaliation for their gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians.

She also supported the GOP leader’s plan for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act and was a strong supporter when Trump nominated Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Brzezinski responded on Twitter by posting a photograph of a Cheerios box that has the phrase “made for little hands.” Critics looking to get under the president’s skin have long suggested that his hands appear smaller than usual for his frame.

“It’s a sad day for America when the president spends his time bullying, lying and spewing petty personal attacks instead of doing his job,” NBC News spokeswoman Lorie Acio said in a statement.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about the tweets, including what it was that set the president off.

The Associated Press contributed to this story