Report shows crime down at 2017 Country Stampede

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, crime was down this year at the Kicker Country Stampede.

A total of 20 people were booked into the Pottawatomie Jail compared to 35 that were booked last year.

There were 125 reports of minors in possession of alcohol, which was 12 less than 2016.

The following was reported or taken by the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, State of Kansas Alcohol Beverage Control, Pottawatomie County Sheriff, Riley County Police Department.

This report does not include infractions imposed by Riley County Police or the Kansas Highway Patrol.

2017

2016

