Riding across the country for those who can’t

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – They’re making their way across the country for whose who can’t and they made a pit stop in Topeka Wednesday night.

The bikers are part of the “Cris Carrino Foundation” from New York. They’re cycling their way from one coast to the other to raise what they say is much needed awareness for Muscular Dystrophy.

One rider tells KSNT News the possibility of a cure motivates him to keep riding.

“If in some way, by us pedaling across the country and enduring wind and rain and very difficult conditions, if we can somehow manipulate and inspire people to recognize what this disease is about, perhaps we can all unite together to find a cure.”

The group started riding at the Seattle Space Needle on May 27. They hope to make it to Brooklyn, New York by July 19.