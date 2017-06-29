SEVERE WEATHER: Latest on tonight’s nasty storms

We’re tracking countless chances for strong storms right over our neck of the woods today AND tonight. Borderline severe weather actually rumbled in late last night and we’re still dealing with some locally heavy rain, gusty winds and even some hail as the rest of those storms blow through Northeast Kansas this morning. The ‘main round’ will slide in from the north and clip the eastern half of our viewing area late tonight. We’re talkin’ around 8/9pm and later. Recent computer models don’t have the strongest storms through I-70 until after midnight. All modes of severe weather are in play, despite the late evening timing. That means we’ll be on the lookout for heavy rain (that could lead to some flooding), damaging winds, large hail and a few tornadoes. All of the key ingredients are in place for a round of wild weather (again) tonight, but as is always the case this time of the year – there’s still a bit of wiggle room. That’s why we’ll keep the forecast on a hour-by-hour basis – keeping you informed and ahead of the storms.

Most of today will wind up dry and some spots in Northeast Kansas will undoubtedly end up with some prolonged periods of sunshine too. Despite the early cloud cover and storms hanging around/looming – highs are expected to rebound into the upper 80s. Believe it or not, some afternoon temps in the lower 90s are possible today too. Breezy south winds have really helped boost our temperatures over the last couple of days and those winds aren’t going anywhere today. We keep our recent humid air mass in place until tonight’s weather-maker (another cold front) slices through our area. You’ll FEEL the difference tomorrow, with daytime temps in the 70s and 80s!

Speaking of Friday – we’re tracking an absolutely beautiful end to a tumultuous week. Tomorrow will feature wall-to-wall sunshine and sparkling highs in the lower/middle 80s. Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is 88°. So, we’ll drop below that seasonal standard tomorrow…but there won’t be any complaints. Humidity levels will drop too and Friday afternoon will look and feel wonderful! We’ll continue a mini sunshine streak on Saturday, before our next weather-maker takes aim. Recent computer models have a couple showers popping up on Sunday – however, the far better chances for rain look to be next Monday and Tuesday. Of course, Tuesday is the Fourth of July – so why over the next several days, we’ll really focus in on the timing and intensity of the late holiday weekend storm chances. Right now, it’s a tad too early for pinpoint specifics. Just plan on dodging a couple of rain drops later this weekend and certainly by early next week. We know this is a busy time of year and many of you have fun times planned outdoors – that’s why we’ll continue tweaking the extended forecast heading into the holiday weekend, letting you know exactly what to expect ahead of time. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert