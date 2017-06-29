Topeka man sentenced to 20 years for 2016 deadly wreck

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A 21-year-old Topeka man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison for a fatal wreck last year.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced that Marcos Cruz Jr. was sentenced by Shawnee County District Court as a result of a crash that occurred on February 18, 2016 at 6th and Gage in west Topeka, where Cruz was running from police and ran a red light, hitting another car. The 69-year-old passenger in that car, Edward Greene, of Tecumseh, died at the scene. The driver was also hurt. Cruz’s 8-month-old son was in his car but was not seriously hurt.

The sentence came after a plea in which Cruz was convicted of five felonies including second degree murder, attempt to flee or elude police, and three counts of aggravated battery.