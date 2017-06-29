Westar’s falcon “Salvy” back home safe after getting stuck

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A young falcon flew the coop and came home safely.

Westar Energy houses research falcons on the roof of its downtown building in Topeka. One 2-month-old bird named “Salvy” flew to the statehouse while testing his wings last Friday but the falcon got trapped under the guard rail at the top of the dome.

Westar Biologist Eric Johnson said the bird simply got stuck.

“I think at that time the bird was pretty adept at flying but it just couldn’t figure out how to get up and over the guard rail.”

Johnson and a tour guide safely returned “Salvy” to his parents. Johnson says he hopes the young falcon is flying around happily.