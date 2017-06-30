Bomb squad on scene after device found near TPD impound lot

By Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Bomb Squad is on scene in downtown Topeka after a mortar round was found that was two feet in length and five inches in diameter.

The mortar round was found southwest of the Topeka Police impound lot at 322 NW Crane Street in Topeka.

The Topeka Police Watch Commander tells KSNT News nearby businesses have been evacuated at this time and traffic is being blocked and diverted away from the area.

KSNT News has a crew heading to the scene to investigate and will update once we learn more.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s