Escaped Lansing inmate caught in Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man being held at the Lansing Correctional Facility escaped Friday morning and was captured in Shawnee County.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy identified a silver 2008 Chevy Impala as one matching the description and possibly being driven by an escaped inmate from the Lansing Correctional Facility, earlier Friday morning.

The deputy, along with deputies with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Fugitive Warrants Unit, with the help of the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force and the Kansas Highway Patrol, attempted to stop the vehicle in the 7500 block of NE Meriden Road. The driver started a pursuit and was eventually stopped near NE 86th and Silver Road where the driver, James L. Stewart, 34, of Topeka was arrested.

He was transported to the Shawnee County jail.