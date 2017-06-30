Fired Kansas deputy charged with official misconduct

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a fired Wyandotte County sheriff’s deputy with official misconduct.

The prosecutor’s office said in a news release that 38-year-old Jay Pennington also was charged Thursday with unlawful acts concerning computers, forgery and theft. Pennington was a team leader for the offender registration unit at the time of the alleged misconduct.

The release said Pennington was fired and arrested Thursday. He later was released from jail after posting $20,000 bond. Pennington doesn’t have a listed phone number, and the news release didn’t say whether he has an attorney.

The prosecutor’s office didn’t immediately return a phone message from The Associated Press seeking more details. A news conference is scheduled for Friday morning.

