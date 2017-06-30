Former Topeka sportscaster excels in Hollywood

TOPEKA (KSNT) – J.B. Bauersfeld covered sports in northeast Kansas for a decade before deciding to change career paths and begin a new adventure in Hollywood.

The past three years have flown by, but the Emporia State graduate has already appeared in several commercials, TV shows, and even movies.

“If you had told me three years ago, ‘hey you’re going to have been on this show and had a film released and met these great group of people that you can do improve with every weekend, and be in four national commercials’, I would have been like, ‘let’s just pump the brakes,'” said Bauersfeld.

“It’s more than I could have asked for this short into the game.”

He has appeared in a number of KFC commercials alongside actor Rob Riggle. J.B. was also the main focus of a 30-second Southwest Airlines commercial that has hit the national broadcasts as well.

“There’s no template for success in Hollywood,” said Bauersfeld. “Everybody goes about it and they have their own way. For every one person who has great success and can make a career out of it, there’s 100 more who moved out and gave it a shot and for one reason or another it didn’t work out.”

Bauersfeld also had a role in the television series ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson’. His most recent work is a comedy movie called ‘Gentlemen’s Fury’.