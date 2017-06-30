Guilty verdict for Jacob Ewing

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A jury has found 22-year-old Jacob Ewing guilty of rape, according to multiple newspaper outlets.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the woman told jurors Thursday that 22-year-old Jacob Ewing, of Holton, sodomized her and forced her to perform oral sex after a September 2014 party.

She is among five women the former state football champion is charged with sexually assaulting. She said things became “blurry” after she drank two beers and a shot. She later recalled being naked on a floor.

The trial is the second for Ewing and involves two of his accusers. He was acquitted during an April trial of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl when he was 19. Trials involving other women are scheduled later this year.

The verdict comes after the man was acquitted of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, in April.

Ewing is charged with sex crimes in multiple cases.

They’ve shined a spotlight on the small town of Holton, as many people there have ties to the Ewing family