Last pieces of Confederate monument gone from St. Louis park

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The final pieces of a Confederate Monument have been removed from a St. Louis park.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that most of the 38-foot-monument was removed from Forest Park in St. Louis on Wednesday night. The monument stood in the park for decades before it became the focus of a dispute between the city and the Missouri Civil War Museum.

The city and museum both claimed ownership of the monument. The city wanted to remove it but the museum sued, saying it owned the 103-year-old granite memorial.

The two sides reached an agreement Monday that required the museum to remove the structure by Friday. The museum paid to move it and will store the monument until a permanent site outside of St. Louis County can be found.