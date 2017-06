MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man has been arrested for multiple counts of child molestation.

The Riley County Police Department said James McAllister, 36, was arrested Thursday on a Riley County District Court warrant for three counts of aggravated criminal sodomy and three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of attempted aggravated criminal sodomy.

McAllister’s total bond was set at $100,000.