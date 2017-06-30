Overturned semi slowing traffic on US 24 near Silver Lake

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Traffic heading westbound on U.S. Highway 24 towards Silver Lake is backed up Friday morning due to an overturned semi.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said the accident was reported in just before 8:30 a.m. involving a semi that overturned. KHP tells KSNT News the semi was hauling batteries and the batteries have spilled out onto the highway.

Crews are working to clean up the scene and have the westbound left lanes blocked at this time.

No injuries have been reported at this time and the semi is the only vehicle reported to have been involved in the wreck.

KSNT News has a crew heading to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.