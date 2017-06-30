Rains leave, temps rise into the holiday weekend

We’re tracking what’s left of last night’s round of strong/severe storms. All of the heavy rain and gusty winds continue off to our east this morning. Despite most of the storms moving out of our area, there’s still a chance for some isolated, spotty showers today. Recent computer models agree that we’ll slowly clear things out, but it will take several hours to do that (again) today. Last night’s storm system was a cold front and that means temps will be seasonably cool all day. Expect daytime temps in the 70s, with highs MAYBE in the lower 80s by 5 or 6pm.

Tomorrow remains our ‘pick of the week’ – hard to beat wall-to-wall sunshine and highs in the middle 80s this time of the year. Humidity levels will be relatively low too, as we start the long holiday weekend. Sunday will be nice too, featuring even warmer temps. We’re looking at highs flirting with 90° by Sunday afternoon! However, clouds will gradually increase during the evening hours, out ahead of our next storm system. Longer range computer models still try to paint some showers/storms across our neck of the woods by Sunday night. But, we’re expecting most of the rain to fall during the day on Monday…and again on Tuesday. Of course, Tuesday is ‘The Fourth’ and that means we’ll be keeping a close eye on the precise timing and strength of the pending holiday storms. It’s still too early to pinpoint those details, but we’ll be diligently tracking any change to the extended forecast in the coming days. We realize you’re busy and have a lot of plans this time of the year (we do too) – that’s why we want to keep you ahead of the forecast so you don’t have to alter those plans too much. Stay tuned.

After the showers and storms blow through early next week, summertime weather is back in full force. Save for a lingering shower on Wednesday – it’s looking hot and humid again. Highs will soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s heading into the second half of next week. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 88° – so that warmer weather is to be expected over the first week of July.

You're already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas.

Have a great day and an even better weekend! Be safe and reflective, but also ENJOY!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert