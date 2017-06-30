Topeka Civic Theatre to perform “Beauty and the Beast” musical under the dome

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Step into the enchanted world of Broadway’s modern classic, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”

The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self. But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.

The show runs July 7 through August 13. Tickets are on sale now

A preview of the show will take place at noon Friday of Beauty and the Beast songs. They will perform under the dome at the Kansas statehouse. They will perform multiple songs with a large portion of the cast singing them and a preview of other musicals as well.

Also Friday night the TopCity Music Festival will take place in downtown Topeka. The festival is an event sponsored through Forge Young Professionals, and the TopCity Intern program.

One of the missions of Forge is to create experiences enhancing the quality of life for young adults in the city.

The music festival is free and open to everyone, of any age, in the community

The event will be held on Jackson Street, directly adjacent to the Capitol. It will feature food trucks and beer gardens.

The three bands will be Oceanside Hotels, of Topeka, FM Pilots, of Tulsa, and Hannah Wolff, of Oklahoma City.