Topeka kidnapping and murder suspect arrested in Jefferson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man accused of kidnapping and killing a 33-year-old Topeka woman has been arrested.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Pedro Enriquez-Corral, 38, of Topeka was booked into the Jefferson County jail at 9:00 a.m. Friday.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said he was found in the southeast part of the county living in an old abandoned shed.

He was arrested on charges of murder in the first degree; intentional and premeditated, murder in the first degree; in the commission of a felony, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery.

He is accused of kidnapping and killing Viviana Vazquez earlier this month. She was reported missing on June 7 and her body was found on June 8 in central Topeka. Police say they were engaged in an argument before he took her.

No bond has been set at this time.

He was released and taken into custody by the Topeka Police Department.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSNT News for updates.