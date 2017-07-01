13-year-old recovering after attack in Hillcrest Park

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – A local boy is recovering after being attacked in Hillcrest Park in broad daylight Friday evening. Thirteen-year-old Eythun Munoz-Lykins said he was hanging out by the jungle gym with his 10-year-old brother when he was approached by a group of teenagers he didn’t know.

“He comes up to me taps me on the shoulder, asks me how old I am and where I go to school and then he starts pounding me in the face,” said Eythun.

Eythun said suddenly one of the teens grabbed the back of his head and slammed it in the jungle gym repeatedly. He broke his nose and his lip was cut on his braces. If you go to Hillcrest, you can still see Eythun’s blood splattered on the equipment.

“I’m left there bleeding out of my nose and mouth in pain and he just goes off with my bike,” said Eythum.

Eythum’s mother, Tiffany Lykins, said she was shocked and horrified when her son came home. She said her 10-year-old son, who witnessed the attack, won’t come back to the park.

“He hugged me. He was in tears saying that he can’t stop picturing what happened to brother. He’s traumatized,” said Lykins.

Tiffany and her husband John said they now think twice about sending their kids to the park alone. They suggest other parents do the same.

“It’s sad to say that now-a-days you kinda have to no matter how old your kid is you kind of have to baby sit them,” said Lykins.

Tiffany and her husband John said they filed a police report that night; however, they say Topeka Police told them they’d need more information to track down the suspect. If you have any information that can help they ask you contact Topeka Police.