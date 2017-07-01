Evel Knievel Museum opens in the Capital City

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You can now add the Evel Knievel Museum to your list of must-sees in the Capital City.

The museum features Evel’s motorcycles, leathers and helmets. It also has his fully-restored Mack Truck, also known as “Big Red,” along with other never-before-seen things.

Many of Knievel’s family and past crews were in Topeka on Friday for the grand opening, including his son Robbie Knievel who has followed in his father’s footsteps as a daredevil.

“I cannot believe the number of people who showed up,” said Knievel. “One of my dad’s mechanics, 85-years-old and another one, 83-years-old. My crew chief, I mean all these stunt guys, they’re all here. I mean, that was a big surprise for me.”

You can find the Evel Knievel Museum at the Historic Harley Davidson in Topeka.