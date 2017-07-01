Flint Hills Daylily Society to host bloom display

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT)- If you are interested in growing daylilies or just like looking at them, head to the Town Center Mall in Manhattan for the Flint Hills Daylily Society’s Bloom Display.

It begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday and goes until 4 p.m.

Club members bring in the best blooms from their garden for display to let people see the many varieties of daylilies and showcase national award-winning plants, known as the Stout Medal winners.

There will also be a limited number of potted daylilies for sale.