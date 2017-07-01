Great start to the holiday weekend

We are waking up on this Saturday morning to mostly clear skies in northeast Kansas with temperatures around the lower 60s with light winds.

We start the month of July today on a quiet note. Mostly sunny skies for our Saturday with high temperatures in the middle 80s. The good news is that the humidity will still be on the low end so it will be pleasant out there for any outdoor plans or events you may have.

We’re supposed to be at about 88 degrees for this time of the year, so we’re just about right where we should be and will continue to to stay that way heading into the much anticipated Fourth of July holiday. Some more clouds will move in on Sunday, but we look to stay mainly dry during the day before our next chances of showers and thunderstorms return late Sunday night heading into Monday.

An unsettled weather pattern is anticipated for the first couple of days next week, including for the Fourth of July. As of right now, it’s not looking to be a complete washout with scattered chances and hopefully they should be all out be out of here in time for the big fireworks displays. Severe weather is not anticipated as of right now too, but we’ll continue to see how everything will shape out over the next several days.

Middle to late week next week is so far looking dry and mostly sunny, but 90 degree temperatures are looking to return along with the muggy humidity.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso