Kansas not sharing sensitive voter data it seeks from others

By Published:
In this Wednesday, May 17, 2017 photo, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach talks with a reporter in his office in Topeka, Kan. Kobach has been picked by President Donald J. Trump to help lead a new commission on election fraud. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach says the state will not be giving the federal voter fraud commission he leads the partial Social Security numbers that he has asked other states to provide from their voter rolls.

Kobach as vice chairman of the commission has sent letters to every state requesting names, addresses, party, voting history and the last four digits of their Social Security numbers. His office says his letter only asks for publicly available voter roll data.

In Kansas, the Social Security number is not publicly available. Kobach said on Friday he would not be sharing Social Security information for Kansas voters with the commission at this time.

He did not rule out the possibility of providing it to them in the future.

