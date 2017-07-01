Small plane makes emergency landing; no injuries reported

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A small plane with two passengers made an emergency landing in a cornfield on Saturday morning in Topeka.

Solider Township Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the scene. It happened around 11:30 in North Topeka behind the Azura Credit Union on Highway 24, just east of 75 Highway.

Shiloh Burris with the Solider Township Fire Department said there were no injuries to the passengers and no hazards to be concerned about. He said KHP will take over.

