Small plane makes emergency landing; no injuries reported

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A small plane with two passengers made an emergency landing in a cornfield on Saturday morning in Topeka.

Solider Township Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the scene. It happened around 11:30 in North Topeka behind the Azura Credit Union on Highway 24, just east of 75 Highway.

Shiloh Burris with the Solider Township Fire Department said there were no injuries to the passengers and no hazards to be concerned about. He said KHP will take over.

We will continue to update you as we learn more.

Their was a pilot and passenger in the plane. No injuries are reported. Highway Patrol says they're coming out to tow the plane soon — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) July 1, 2017

Soldier Township Fire Department near the Azura Credit Union on HWY 24 after a small plane crashed in the corn field pic.twitter.com/WRdBIcNayr — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) July 1, 2017