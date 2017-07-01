Woman killed in Manhattan car accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A 53-year-old woman has died after a car crash in Manhattan.

The woman’s name has not yet been released by Riley County Police. The department told KSNT News the victim’s car collided with a truck near Tuttle Creek boulevard and Seth Child road. She was flown by Lifestar to Stormont Vail hospital in Topeka, where she died from her injuries.

The area surrounding both roadways was closed for a little more than an hour Saturday.

Information on the second drivers condition has not been made available.

RCPD expects to release an update Sunday afternoon.

KSNT News will continue to keep you updated as new developments become available.

 

