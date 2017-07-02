Celebration of life for teen killed in central Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of a teen who was killed in a central Topeka shooting on June 25.

According to Dove Cremation & Funeral Service, a celebration of life for Arden King, 18, of Topeka, will be Sunday July 2 from 3-5 p.m. at Gage Park.

To read Arden King’s full obituary CLICK HERE.

Police responded to a report of a shooting on the afternoon of June 25 where they found King suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Topeka area hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Luqman Keys, 18, of Topeka was arrested and booked into Shawnee County Department of Corrections on charges of first degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Topeka Police at 785-368-9551 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.