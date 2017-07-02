Central Topeka shooting leaves a man with serious injuries

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating a shooting in Central Topeka after one man sustained life-threatening injuries.

According to Shawnee County Communications, the shooting happened near SW Huntoon St. and SW. Lincoln St.

We are told the victim is undergoing surgery.

Police are currently at the scene investigating. They are looking for a black male wearing a white shirt.

Police say it is difficult to distinguish the fireworks going off in the area from possible gunshots.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more information.

TPD investigating a shooting in the 1200 block of SW Lincoln. Police say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. @KSNTNews pic.twitter.com/SyO1Fmwsr7 — Gretchen Koenen (@GretchenKSNT) July 3, 2017