TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT)- A man suffered minor injuries Sunday morning after an injury crash on I-70.

It happened between Fairlawn and Gage around 4 a.m. Police had to redirect traffic for a short time while they cleared the road from debris.

Dispatch tells KSNT News the man then took off from the scene but officers were able to locate him shortly after. He was taken to St. Francis Medical Center with minor injuries.