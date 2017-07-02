Perez, Vargas make all-star roster

KANSAS CITY (KSNT) – Catcher Salvador Perez and Left-handed starter Jason Vargas will be the two Royals represented in the 2017 MLB All-Star game in Miami.

This will be the 5th appearance for Salvador Perez, who trails only George Brett with the most appearances for the Royals.

This will Jason Vargas’ first All-Star appearance as he’s the first Royals starter to make the roster since Zack Greinke in 2009.

Mike Moustakas is once again eligible to make the All-Star as part of the Final Vote

Moustakas was voted in as part of the Final vote in 2015.