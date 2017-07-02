Rain and storm chances return as we near the Fourth of July holiday

We are waking up on this Sunday morning to mostly clear skies in northeast Kansas with temperatures around the lower 70s with light south winds at about 5-10 mph.

We’re supposed to be at about 88 degrees for this time of the year, so we’re just about right where we should be for early July and will continue to to stay that way heading into the much anticipated Fourth of July holiday. It’ll be more humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 in some spots for today.

A mostly sunny Sunday is anticipated this morning through afternoon hours for any outdoor plans you may have, but some more clouds will be moving in late Sunday afternoon through the evening hours before our next chances of showers and thunderstorms return Sunday night heading into Monday. Some storms in our far western counties could be on the strong side with some hail and strong winds late tonight into the overnight hours. Parts of central and western Kansas are under a Slight Risk for severe weather for a hail and wind threat later on today, so keep that in mind if you are planning to travel that way.

An unsettled weather pattern is anticipated heading towards the new week, including for the Fourth of July holiday on Tuesday. As of right now, we could be dealing with scattered chances of showers and thunderstorms both for Monday and Tuesday. Hopefully it should be all out be out of here in time for the big fireworks displays. Severe weather is not anticipated as of right now, but we could be dealing at times with some heavy rain. About 1-2 inches of rain is in the forecast by Wednesday morning, especially south of I-70. We’ll continue to watch and track this storm system as we see how everything will shape out over the next several days.

Middle to late week through next weekend is so far looking dry and mostly sunny, but the 90 degree temperatures are looking to return along with the muggy humidity.

Stay tuned!

-KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Vanessa Alonso