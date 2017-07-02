Woman identified in deadly Manhattan crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A woman killed in a Manhattan car accident has been identified by police.

Riley County Police named the woman as 53-year-old Gayla Fief, of Manhattan.

An investigation into the crash revealed Fief pulled out in front of a truck driven by a Marysville woman, at the intersection of Seth Child rd. and Tuttle Creek blvd. on Saturday.

The driver of the truck and a passenger were taken to Via Christi hospital for treatment.

Fief was flown to Stormont Vail hospital where she died.