Atheist group complains about prayer at Kansas high school games

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An atheist group is raising questions about prayers at high school basketball games in Western Kansas, but school officials are defending their practices.

The Wichita Eagle reports the Freedom From Religion Foundation sent letters to the Cheylin and Weskan school districts complaining about basketball players praying after games in January with coaches participating.

Weskan Superintendent Dave Hale says the coaches did not lead the prayer. It was student driven, but he will make sure his coaches are not in the area in the future.

Chris Line with the foundation says the group considers the issue resolved. Both districts said they would ensure that staff members don’t participate in or encourage future prayers.

 

