Federal court rejects ex-AG’s lawsuit against Kansas court

By Published:
In this July 19, 2011 file photo, former Kansas Attorney General Phill Kline arrives for an ethics hearing in Topeka, Kan. Kline sued all seven Kansas Supreme Court justices on Monday, Oct. 19, 2015 and others connected with their 2013 decision to suspend his law license over an investigation of abortion clinics that he led. (AP Photo/John Hanna, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court is refusing to revive a former Kansas attorney general’s lawsuit against the state Supreme Court over its indefinite suspension of his state law license.

A three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver ruled Monday against ex-Attorney General Phill Kline.

The anti-abortion Republican was disciplined over allegations of misconduct arising from investigations of abortion providers as attorney general from 2003 through 2006 and Johnson County district attorney in 2007 and 2008.

Kline has strongly denied wrongdoing.

A federal judge dismissed Kline’s case last year and said lower federal courts can’t take up the case because only the U.S. Supreme Court can review state supreme court decisions.

The federal appeals panel agreed.

The nation’s highest court refused in 2014 to consider Kline’s case.

