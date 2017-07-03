Kansas barn blaze kills pregnant mare; fire’s cause unclear

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Investigators are trying to determine what sparked a weekend blaze in a southern Kansas horse stable, killing a pregnant mare.

C-Arrow Stables owner Barry Cole tells The Wichita Eagle that he managed to save eight of the nine horses from the barn in Maize near Wichita after finding the structure on fire about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

But Cole says a mare named Midnight did not escape the fire that destroyed the barn, the tack inside and a tractor.

The property offers riding lessons, training and horse rentals along with boarding services, as well as youth camps each spring and summer. Cole says a rodeo camp scheduled to take place later this month will go on.