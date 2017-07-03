Kansas officials expect good news from latest revenue report

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials are expecting good news from the state’s next report on tax collections.

The state Department of Revenue planned to issue a report Monday on tax collections in June. It was the last month of the state’s 2017 fiscal year.

The state had been close to hitting its projections for tax collections through May.

Republican Gov. Sam Brownback and budget director Shawn Sullivan told legislative leaders Friday in a public meeting that the early numbers they saw for June suggested tax collections would exceed expectations.

Lawmakers had expected to end the fiscal year with cash reserves of $50 million after they approved internal borrowing and some other moves to get them through the fiscal year.

Legislators increased income taxes to help balance the budget for fiscal 2018 and 2019.