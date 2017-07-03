Kansas State Researchers Win Guinness World Record



MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Researchers at Kansas State University won a record from Guinness World Records.

The structure is made out of graphene aerogel, which is the world’s third lightest material. According to K-State News, structures made of this super light material only way 0.5 milligrams per cubic centimeter and can rest on a flower pedal without bending it.

Dr. Dong Lin, Dr. Chi Zhou and Dr. Qiangqiang Zhang developed the process for 3-D printing graphene aerogel. Dr. Lin said they spent 13 hour days in the lab for a month while they worked on the process.

“Finally we have this 3-D aerogel printing, and we feel that our work has been recognized by the world,” Dr. Lin said. “It’s kind of an exciting moment for us.”

He said graphene aerogel has potential to be 3-D printed into parts for batteries and super capacitors. The material also has acoustic absorption and thermal insulation properties.

The Guinness World Records 2018 Edition will feature the researcher’s new record.