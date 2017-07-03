No injuries in drive-by shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that happened Sunday night South of Downtown Topeka.

Around 9:55 p.m., victims were traveling East on SE 17th near SE Monroe St. when a subject in a second car began shooting at them.

A description of the suspect or car was not given.

Those riding in the victim’s car were not injured but the car was damaged. Circumstances leading up to this incident are unknown.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.