Pay raises approved for Shawnee County officials

More money… that’s what a handful of Shawnee County elected officials will be getting. Commissioners have approved pay raises for the county’s treasurer, clerk, sheriff and register of deeds…

County treasurer Larry Mah will go from just over 59-thousand dollars per year to more than 64-thousand-500 dollars. County Clerk Cyndi Beck will jump from about 67-thousand-500 dollars to more than 73-thousand dollars. Sheriff Herman Jones goes from 93-thousand-700 to 97-thousand-800 dollars and Register of Deeds, Becky Nioce, will go from 60–thousand-800 dollars to just over 62-thousand-400 dollars.

The raises were part of a 2015 study that found most Shawnee county employees were underpaid. Most county salaries were adjusted shortly after the study.