Rain chances try to spoil July 4th fun

We’re tracking what’s left of last night’s complex of showers and storms. Heavy rainfall soaked N. Central Kansas overnight, but most of our neck of the woods just woke up to some additional cloud cover this morning. We’ll watch the clouds try to break-up throughout the day, leaving us with ‘partly sunny’ skies overhead. There is still a chance for an isolated shower this afternoon, though. In terms of temperatures, today’s forecast is looking rather seasonal. Our average high temperature for this time of the year is 88°; expect highs in the upper 80s this afternoon. Tomorrow will actually end up being the coolest day of the week, but it will also be the wettest day of the week too.

Speaking of – we’re still tracking a weather-maker for the Fourth of July. You’ll remember that nearly 2 inches of rain fell LAST YEAR, leading up to America’s birthday and unfortunately that type of wet weather will happen ON July 4th…this year. In other words, the timing couldn’t be much worse. We’re not looking at a total wash-out, though. In fact, there will be plenty of rain-free time. The latest computer models paint scattered showers and thunderstorms over E. Kansas tomorrow, with the heaviest rounds of rain between 2 and 7pm. There’s definitely some ‘wiggle room,’ as is almost always the case with thunderstorms this time of the year. However, if this trend holds, it looks relatively dry during the evening hours for the local fireworks displays. Don’t be surprised if you have to dodge a couple raindrops here and there, though. We’ll continue to keep our eyes peeled as the new computer models come in over the next 24 hours – keeping you ahead of the holiday rain chances, by giving you the latest forecast details. This is honestly going to be one of those cases where your outdoor plans will only be affected by the weather, depending on what time you have them scheduled. If you have morning or nighttime plans – it’s looking a bit drier. If you have afternoon or early evening plans – you might have to prepare for some locally heavy rain at times. Stay tuned.

We’re still tracking leftover showers and storms for the first half of Wednesday. Widespread severe weather still does NOT look likely at this time. We should dry things out and clear things out by Wednesday afternoon – allowing highs to rebound into the middle/upper 80s. Wall-to-wall sunshine will prevail later this week, as the drying trend continues on Thursday. Expect highs in the lower 90s on Thursday AND Friday, before more showers and storms move in by the weekend. Longer range computer models suggest far better rain chances on Sunday, as compared to Saturday. Hey – look on the bright side – at least we still have rain chances in the forecast. We’re all too familiar with seriously dry summer weather patterns, here in Kansas!

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as tomorrow’s weather-maker slides in. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert