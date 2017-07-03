Topeka man charged with kidnapping and killing estranged wife makes first court appearance

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man charged with kidnapping and killing his estranged wife last month made his first court appearance. 

Pedro Enriquez-Corral, 38, appeared via video from the Shawnee County jail in front of a judge Monday morning on charges of first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated battery. 

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig said Enriquez was arrested last Friday. The arrest came after officers received a tip about a suspicious person with a vehicle in the ditch. Authorities found the vehicle in the tree line of an old homestead, not far from the county landfill in Jefferson County.

According to Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay, Enriquez was arrested on warrants for first-degree murder.

He is accused of abducting 33-year-old Viviana Vazquez on June 7 from a home in Topeka, where their 10-year-old son says he saw Enriquez drag her outside by the hair.

Her body was found the next day in central Topeka. 

Enriquez’s bond was set at $1 million.

 

