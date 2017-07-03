Topeka Police ID man killed after being struck by SUV

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the pedestrian killed after being struck by an SUV in southwest Topeka.

Police report Chun-Guang, LI, 77, was killed Friday evening after he was struck by a blue SUV while crossing the street at 29th and Randolph, near the Brookwood Shopping Center.

Officers responded to the area just after 5:30 Friday evening. Officers and ambulance crew began life saving measures at the scene. Chun-Guang was transported to Stormont-Vail Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no arrests at this time but, this investigation is ongoing, if you have any information relating to this incident; please contact TPD Accident Reconstruction at 785-368- 9551.