Trump tweet troubles

(NBC) On President DonaldTrump’s agenda today, a visit from South Korea’s new president, the health care battle and a trade showdown with China.

But all of that was largely overshadowed by the President’s tweets. The President lashing out at MSNBC hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzenski Thursday morning.

The pair responded today:

“I am fine, my family raised me tough, nothing for me personally. I am very concerned about what this once again reveals about the President of the United States.” said “Morning Joe” anchor, Mika Brzezinski

“We’re ok. The country’s not.” said Joe Scarborough,”Morning Joe” anchor

The President immediately fired back with a tweet.

“Watched low rated morning joe for first time in long time. Fake news. He called me to stop a national enquirer article. I said no! Bad show”, read his tweet.

His initial tweet provoked outrage, even within his own party.

“Mika was “bleeding badly from a face lift”, the President wrote.

He called Brzezinski “low iq and crazy” and Scarborough, “psycho”.

“Its a tweet that was reckless it was juvenile and it was ah a distraction from the stand point of legislative activity” responded Republican Representative Mark Sandford.

Today in the rose garden, after a joint statement with South Korea’s leader about increasing tensions with nuclear armed North Korea, the President of the United Stated ignored shouted questions about his feud, with two cable TV hosts.