Bodies of man, dog found at site of Wichita house fire

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A man’s body has been found at the site of a house fire in Wichita

KWCH-TV reports the fire happened about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday. Crews responding to the scene were initially not sure whether the man who lived there was still inside.

Wichita Fire Chief Ron Blackwell says authorities have not identified the victim and they haven’t confirmed who owns the home.

Neighbors say a man in his 60’s lived in the home with a dog. Blackwell says the body of a large-breed dog was found in the home with the dead man.

Firefighters initially had to back out of the burning home because there was too much clutter inside for them to get around safely.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s